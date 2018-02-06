Titans pull away late for sweep of Longhorns

Following a tightly-contested first half that saw the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team holding a slim 4-point lead at the half Tuesday night in Basalt against the Longhorns, the Titans turned to standout junior pivot Kevin DiMarco in the second half, riding the junior's size advantage in the paint to a big 13-point win in 3A Western Slope League play.

In the fourth quarter, DiMarco scored 14 of Coal Ridge's 16 points, allowing the Titans to pull away for a key league win against the Longhorns. On the night, DiMarco finished with a game-high 22 points, with 16 of his 22 coming in the second half. Along with DiMarco, junior guard Brandon Herrera poured in 15 points as the Titans saw four scorers finish in double figures. Senior center Connor Detlefsen finished with 11 points for Coal Ridge, while junior forward Payton White added 10 points in the win.

For Basalt, Wylie Hawkins led the way with 21 points, including 9 points in the second quarter, while Justin Henderson added 19 points for the Longhorns.

Coal Ridge (13-2, 6-0 3A WSL) will host Aspen Friday night in 3A Western Slope League action.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COAL RIDGE 65, BASALT 50

A big fourth quarter from freshman center Taylor Wiescamp propelled the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team to a much-needed 65-50 win Tuesday night in Basalt against the Longhorns in 3A Western Slope League action.

Wiescamp scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Titans, hitting four field goals and two free throws down the stretch as the Titans scored 23 points in the final frame to pull away for the league win.

Along with Wiescamp, junior guard Sam Dunn had a big night for the Titans, scoring 10 points, of which six came in the second quarter. Junior guard Alyssa Wenzel chipped in with 9 points for Coal Ridge, while senior guard Santana Martinez scored 8 points for the Titans.

For Basalt, guard Kate Schrock led the Longhorns with 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the loss, while Nicole Alvardo and Sam Kummer added 8 points each. Michelle Marshall chipped in with 9 points in the loss for Basalt.