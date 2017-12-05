Titans split with Bulldogs, Sailors in Tri-Duals

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs and the Steamboat Springs Sailors Tuesday evening in Peach Valley for a triangular duals matchup on the mat, the Coal Ridge Titans' wrestling team split its two matches on the night, topping the Sailors by a team score of 42-24, but dropping a 60-24 decision to the Bulldogs. Moffact County went on to top Steamboat in the final match of the night by a score of 67-6, winning the triangular duals outright.

For Coal Ridge, senior Jacx Power picked up a pin-fall win over Steamboat's John Slowey in the match against the Sailors before then adding a pin-fall win over Jefferson Piatt of Moffat County in his second match of the night, improving to 9-0 on the young season.

Coal Ridge's Kolby Lord added one forfeit win and one pin-fall win over Moffat County's Connor Winn, improving to 7-2 on the season through nine matches, while Braxton Hauser added one forfeit win and one pin-fall win over Slater Durbin of Moffat County, picking up his fifth and sixth wins of the season for the Titans.

After splitting the tri-duals against Moffat County and Steamboat Springs, the Titans will travel to Basalt Thursday evening for a tri-duals matchup with the Longhorns and the Grand Valley Cardinals, starting at 6 p.m.