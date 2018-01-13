Titans surge past Huskies in Peach Valley

Three late dunks from junior center Kevin DiMarco capped off an impressive 82-56 nonconference win Saturday afternoon in Peach Valley by the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team over the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies.

In a tightly contested game through a quarter and a half, the Titans used two technical fouls on Battle Mountain to pull away for good following an and-1 layup by standout Coal Ridge senior guard Brandon Herrera. Following the technicals, junior forward Payton White splashed home a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Titans to the 26-point win. As a team, Coal Ridge scored an astounding 29 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach before adding 21 fourth-quarter points to cruise to the nonconference win.

"This game was a lot of fun and a strong step in the direction towards how we want to play as a team," Coal Ridge Head Coal Ridge Paul Harvey said.

In the win, DiMarco led the way with 19 points, keeping pace with Battle Mountain center Devin Huffman and his 26 points. Herrera added 17 points for the Titans, while White chipped in with 16 points for the high-powered Coal Ridge attack.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COAL RIDGE 52, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 42

A game-high 14 points from freshman center Taylor Wiescamp led the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team to a big 52-42 win on its home court Saturday afternoon over the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies.

Wiescamp's 14 points came in the second half after the Titans went into the locker room with a 29-24 lead. In fact, the freshman scored all 8 of Coal Ridge's points in the third quarter to keep the Titans in front before the Coal Ridge girls found their footing again in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 10-point win.

In the win, junior Kashley Morgan added 10 points for the Titans, while senior Jessica Feese and junior Adriana Varges added 7 points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRAND VALLEY 72, MOFFAT COUNTY 51

On the road one day after steam-rolling the Olathe Pirates, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team stayed red-hot Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 72-51 win over the Moffat County Bulldogs as four Cardinals scored in double figures in the 21-point win.

Grand Valley got off to fast start for the second straight game, scoring 26 first-quarter points to take a 26-10 lead over the Bulldogs, allowing the Cardinals to play fast and loose.

Senior point guard Kade Hurst led the way with 17 points, while fellow seniors Brenden Hagerty and Garett Magee added 14 points each.

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Competing at the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday in Vernal, Utah, the Rifle Bears' wrestling team placed 20th out of 28 teams, scoring 64 points as a team while seeing two wrestlers place in the top 5 at the two-day tournament.

Leading the way for the Bears was senior Brian De La Rosa, who placed third overall in the 152-pound weight class. De La Rosa received a bye to start the tournament before then taking on Evanston's Saige Synan in the second round. De La Rosa picked up a big 4-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals, where he was pinned by Maple Mountain's Parker Wayne Gasser in just 4:37, pushing De La Rosa to the consolation bracket. That didn't discourage De La Rosa, though, as the senior picked up two wins in the consolation bracket over Skyridge's James Hornberger and Delta's Haydn Porter before picking up another decision win over Juab's Wyatt Harmon, 6-5, to set up a third-place match with Paonia's Gary Neal, winning the third-place match by decision, 4-3.

Along with De La Rosa, Rifle's Conrad Demann placed eighth for the Bears, starting off the tournament in impressive fashion, topping Duchesne's Connor Rowley by major decision, 17-7.

Following the win over Rowley, Demann dropped a 10-8 decision against Moffat County's Chris Moschetti in the second round before bouncing back with three straight wins in the consolation bracket with one fall and two decision wins. However, Demann's tournament was thrown off by a major decision loss (14-1) to North Sevier's Gage Mason, pushing Demann to the seventh-place match. In the seventh-place match, Demann faced off with Moffat's Moschetti, dropping a 6-1 decision to place eighth.

Rounding things out for Rifle, Cauy Smith placed fifth for the Bears. Smith pinned Paonia's Zeb Etter in just 2:43 in the first round before being pinned by Lander Valley's Nathan Redman in just 5:35. Following the loss, Smith pinned Pleasant Grove's Gage VanOrden in just 3:25 to get his tournament back on track. Smith then pinned Juab's Christian Nielson in just 53 seconds before picking up a disqualification over Rock Springs' Trevor Allred. In the fifth round of the consolation bracket, Smith picked up a 7-6 decision win over Delta's Maverick Caldwell before dropping a rematch to Redman by fall in just 2:15.

Following the loss to Redman, Smith matched up with Kemmerer's Carson Carlson in the fifth-place match. Smith picked up an 8-4 decision to claim fifth place at the Tournament of Champions.