Toews, Richardson win Grand River Gallup

Competing in the 19th Annual Grand River Gallup in Rifle Saturday morning, New Castle's Wesley Toews, and Glenwood's Tara Richardson, won the men's and women's portions of the races.

Toews finished as the overall winner with a time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds. Richardson finished as the fastest woman with a time of 18 minutes, seven seconds.

Josh Hejtmanek, Zach Robinson, Peter Fowler and Enrique Palomares rounded out the top five for the men, while Jessica Pooler, Angela Dunn, Erica Diemoz and Andrea Arnhold rounded out the top five for the women.

The 19th Annual Grand River Gallop Super Hero 5K Run/2K Family Fun Run/Walk is the second of the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series, in which runners accumulate points based on their times in their respective age groups.

The race series is sponsored by Independence Hike and Run in Carbondale, Alpine Bank, and Grand River Health.

Nearly 100 runners, walkers and canines came out on this overcast morning to raise funds and overall awareness for meals on wheels.

The proceeds from the Grand River Gallop go to Grand River Meals on Wheels, which delivered almost 17,000 people meals and 9,000 pet meals in 2017 to homebound seniors (and their pets) from New Castle to Parachute.

The Meals on Wheels program helps to keep community seniors independent, healthy, and able to live in their own homes.

MEN'S TOP 10

1. Wesley Toews, 17:47

2. Josh Hejtmanek, 17:57

3. Zach Robinson, 19:28

4. Pete Fowler, 19:30

5. Enrique Palomares, 20:47

6. Russel Bollig, 21:33

7. Oscar Valtierra, 21:56

8. John Ferguson, 22:11

9. Brad Palmer, 22:35

10. Johnny Utah, 23:02

WOMEN'S TOP 10

1. Tara Richardson, 18:07

2. Jessica Pooler , 21:09

3. Angela Dunn, 21:25

4. Erica Diemoz, 21:57

5. Andrea Arnhold, 23:32

6. Caryn Hettler , 25:03

7. Susan Bilstad, 25:43

8. Cathy Stewart, 26:45

9. Kathy Falkenberg, 27:15

10. Analise Robinson, 27:33

Full race result are available online a http://halsports.net/event/grand-river-gallop-2/.

The next Colorado River Charity Race will be the Silt Historical Park Hobble on Saturday, May 5, 2016. For further information on the race series, contact Rifle Recreation at 665-6570, or visit http://www.rifleco.org.

The 2019 Grand River Gallop will be held on April 6th 2019. Check out http://www.grandriverhealth.org for more information.