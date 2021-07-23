Trail Exploration: Lorax Trail

A few miles west of downtown Carbondale in the surrounding hills in the shadow of towering Mount Sopris, lies the pristine Lorax Trail.

This trail may stand out to some for being named after the orange-furred, yellow-mustachioed character in Dr. Suess’s 1971 children’s novel “The Lorax.” But the trail sets itself apart by its characteristics.

The 3-mile trail truly allows for you to take a moment to get away from civilization and feel like you are in the deep woods. There is little traffic, and the trail quickly takes you away from the main road. It isn’t long before you are surrounded by trees, where the only thing you can hear is the clamoring of birds and the soft footfalls of your feet as they hit the soft, red dirt.

View from the parking lot of the Lorax Trail trailhead.

Cody Jones/Post Independent

The trail is a moderate hike with only a few uphill sections that will raise your heart rate for a couple of seconds. The trail is also well groomed, with most major rocks cleared from the trail after the first tenth of a mile, allowing for a mountain bike trail that flows and a hike that reduces the chance of a turned ankle.

Another joy to be found on the trail is its shade cover throughout the entire inner loop. There were very few sections where there is direct sunlight, with the tree cover providing shade and relief from the summer sun.

There are also multiple opportunities for spectacular views of the Roaring Fork Valley as well as Mount Sopris.

View of Mount Sopris from the Lorax Trail.

Cody Jones/Post Independent

The Lorax Trail is an ideal hike to do with the family as it is not too challenging and has several, man-made, stick forts that the kids can explore throughout the hike. The trail is also a good option for anyone who is looking to explore some of Carbondale’s natural features while in town for the 50th annual Mountain Fair.

There is little to complain about in regards to Lorax Trail, but if I were to critique one thing it would be the lack of signage from the road. Maybe the lack of signage is by design to reduce the number of people who come to check out the awesome trail, but it would be nice to have some type of signage designating that the trail is there from Garfield County Road 108.

One of the man-made forts along the Lorax Trail.

Cody Jones/Post Independent

Trail Facts

Snapshot of the surrounding Roaring Fork Valley. | Cody Jones/Post Independent How to get there: From Glenwood Springs take Colorado Highway 82 until you get to the Carbondale turnoff at Colorado Highway 133 to the right. Take Highway 133 until you get to the roundabout where you will take the first exit to Garfield County Road 108. Stay on County Road 108 for approximately three miles until you see a dirt parking lot to the left. Length: 3-mile loop Highlights: Sense of remoteness, views of Mount Sopris and Roaring Fork Valley, man-made forts along the trail.

Help us highlight our trails

This is a weekly series on hikes and bike rides throughout Garfield County that are easily accessible and can be done in roughly an hour or less. Have a trail you think we should highlight? Email reporting intern Cody Jones at cjones@postindependent.com.