Trail Exploration: Lorax Trail
A few miles west of downtown Carbondale in the surrounding hills in the shadow of towering Mount Sopris, lies the pristine Lorax Trail.
This trail may stand out to some for being named after the orange-furred, yellow-mustachioed character in Dr. Suess’s 1971 children’s novel “The Lorax.” But the trail sets itself apart by its characteristics.
The 3-mile trail truly allows for you to take a moment to get away from civilization and feel like you are in the deep woods. There is little traffic, and the trail quickly takes you away from the main road. It isn’t long before you are surrounded by trees, where the only thing you can hear is the clamoring of birds and the soft footfalls of your feet as they hit the soft, red dirt.
The trail is a moderate hike with only a few uphill sections that will raise your heart rate for a couple of seconds. The trail is also well groomed, with most major rocks cleared from the trail after the first tenth of a mile, allowing for a mountain bike trail that flows and a hike that reduces the chance of a turned ankle.
Another joy to be found on the trail is its shade cover throughout the entire inner loop. There were very few sections where there is direct sunlight, with the tree cover providing shade and relief from the summer sun.
There are also multiple opportunities for spectacular views of the Roaring Fork Valley as well as Mount Sopris.
The Lorax Trail is an ideal hike to do with the family as it is not too challenging and has several, man-made, stick forts that the kids can explore throughout the hike. The trail is also a good option for anyone who is looking to explore some of Carbondale’s natural features while in town for the 50th annual Mountain Fair.
There is little to complain about in regards to Lorax Trail, but if I were to critique one thing it would be the lack of signage from the road. Maybe the lack of signage is by design to reduce the number of people who come to check out the awesome trail, but it would be nice to have some type of signage designating that the trail is there from Garfield County Road 108.
Snapshot of the surrounding Roaring Fork Valley. | Cody Jones/Post Independent
How to get there: From Glenwood Springs take Colorado Highway 82 until you get to the Carbondale turnoff at Colorado Highway 133 to the right. Take Highway 133 until you get to the roundabout where you will take the first exit to Garfield County Road 108. Stay on County Road 108 for approximately three miles until you see a dirt parking lot to the left.
Length: 3-mile loop
Highlights: Sense of remoteness, views of Mount Sopris and Roaring Fork Valley, man-made forts along the trail.
Help us highlight our trails
This is a weekly series on hikes and bike rides throughout Garfield County that are easily accessible and can be done in roughly an hour or less. Have a trail you think we should highlight? Email reporting intern Cody Jones at cjones@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
A Family Affair
Families of those who play on a traveling youth baseball team tend to be die hard baseball fans, sport families whose weeknights are spent around the baseball diamond. That is the type of crowd that…