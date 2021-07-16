Trail Exploration: Wulfsohn Trail

Tucked behind the Glenwood Springs Community Center and the Glenwood Meadows shopping center lies Wulfsohn Trail. Wulfsohn Trail may be a trail that many locals don’t even realize exists, but it provides the perfect opportunity for a quick afternoon hike, jog or cruise on the bike.

The trail varies from being narrow to wide, composed of packed and loose gravel as well as soft, red dirt. The trail is devoid of larger rocks, dismissing the possibility of accidentally rolling an ankle or making the trail more challenging to traverse.

Red Mountain in the distance enveloped in wildfire haze.

Cody Jones/Post Independent

The Wulfsohn Trail is only 3.1 miles out and back, but forks in the path will allow you to add on more distance via the Red Mountain trails. The trail has very little elevation gain, gaining only about 400 feet throughout the entire hike. There are never any steep climbs, but rolling hills ebb and flow throughout the entire duration of the hike. Due to this, the trail is a good option for an easier excursion or a hike with the family.

What I enjoyed most about the trail were the views of Red Mountain to my side as well as views of the city of Glenwood. The trail is perched high above the metro area, allowing you to see the bustling hot springs and the downtown core from a distance.

A downside of the trail is its proximity to Interstate 70. The whole time I hiked I was able to hear and see I-70, so if you want to feel a true connection to nature, I would perhaps suggest a trail that does not lie adjacent to a major roadway.

Trail Facts

Map of the Wulfsohn and Red Mountain trail systems. | Cody Jones/Post Independent How to get there: From downtown Glenwood Springs take Grand Avenue north, then take a left on Eighth Avenue. After traveling west on Eighth, take a right on Midland Avenue. Continue on Midland, then take a left on Wulfsohn Road. Shortly after turning onto Wulfsohn, take another left into the Glenwood Springs Community Center parking lot. The trailhead is located at the back of the lot tucked into the surrounding foothills. Length: 3.1 miles out and back Highlights: Views of Red Mountain and Glenwood Springs, rolling hills.

Help us highlight our trails

This is a weekly series on hikes and bike rides throughout Garfield County that are easily accessible and can be done in roughly an hour or less. Have a trail you think we should highlight? Email reporting intern Cody Jones at cjones@postindependent.com.