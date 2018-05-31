Trio of Demons earn first-team 4A WSL honors

Following the deepest run in the 4A state playoffs in girls soccer program history that saw Glenwood left standing as one of the last four teams in the state, a league-high three Glenwood Springs Demons made the 4A Western Slope League All-Conference First Team, tying with the rival Battle Mountain Huskies for the highest number of players on the first team.

Senior defender Devan McSwain, senior forward Eryn Peterson and junior defender Julia Mulhall landed on the all-conference first team for the Demons under head coach Joe Calabrese.

Peterson set a school record for goals scored in a single season with 27 goals, and added eight assists, finishing with a league-high 62 points on the year. McSwain, when not playing lock-down defense on the back line for the Demons, poured in nine goals and two assists, finishing with 20 points, while Mulhall didn't record a goal or assist on the season, but was a rock in the middle of the Demon defense, helping Glenwood finish with a 2.250 goals against average on the season.

Aside from the Glenwood trio on the first team, two more players cracked the honorable mention list, as freshman Tatum Lilly, and sophomore Summer McSwain earned honorable mention honors for the Demons. Lilly scored nine goals and dished out two assists (20 points) in her freshman season with the Demons, scoring a big playoff goal at home for the Demons, while Summer McSwain added five goals and 11 assists (21 points), coming through in the clutch quite often as the kick taker on corner kicks for Glenwood.

Rifle, under first-year head coach Steven Soderstrom, saw sophomore April Quinones earn honorable mention accolades for the Bears, finishing with two goals and one assist on the season.

Battle Mountain tied with Glenwood, landing three players on the first team, including league Player of the Year, junior midfielder Audrey Teague, and juniors Avery Weaver, and Claire Krueger. Teague finished with 18 goals and eight assists, finishing second in the league in points with 44.

Battle Mountain head coach Dave Copeland earned Coach of the Year honors as the Huskies went 11-5-1, winning the 4A Western Slope League.