Triumph on Track

Peyton Garrison is dominant on the track. The Coal Ridge High School junior displayed that at the Multi-League Championship meet on Thursday and Friday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

The conditions were far from ideal as temperatures peaked at around 90 degrees, with the track surface and infield turf feeling much hotter. Along with blazing sun, there was a haze in the air from the onset of smoke rolling in from fires in Utah and New Mexico.

While waiting to line up for another one of her three final events of the day Garrison sought refuge from the heat by huddling under the only source of shade on the turf: the water cooler table. Draped with a cold wet towel and already perspiring, Garrison’s 400-meter dash final was called to the line: go time.

Garrison didn’t allow the heat to play a role in her physical performance as she would go on to capture league titles in all three of her events despite the adverse conditions.

“I was kind of worried that I [Garrison] wouldn’t be able to win all three but when I got to the meet I got confident,” she said afterward.

Coal Ridge Track head coach Ben Fink said Garrison is the quintessential resilient competitor.

“Garrison is a workhorse and a special type of athlete,” he said.

Garrison is currently qualified for the Colorado State Championship Meet in four events ranging from the 100-meter dash to the long jump. Garrison will continue to display her hard-working personality in the last few practices leading up to the state championship meet June 24-26 at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, Colorado

When asked if she will compete in all four of these events at state, Garrison said she was unsure but wants to do everything she can to help her team end the season as strongly as possible. Garrison also touched on one of Coach Fink’s main philosophies. Garrison said, “every practice we try hard and keep trying to get better.”