Vidakovich Column: And the truth is…

What follows is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth in sports, at least according to me.

The truth is, our beloved Denver Broncos will go 10-6 this fall and hit the road in the playoffs as a Wild Card entry. They will defeat the Miami Dolphins, but lose decisively the following week to one of my least favorite teams in all of sports, the New England Patriots.

Even with more stability at quarterback going into this season, the Broncos still possess their biggest Achilles heel — Head Coach Vance Joseph. I just think he is terrible.

The truth is my other least favorite team just happens to reside in the exact same area as the Patriots. I have never, and will never, pull for the Boston Red Sox against any opponent. I'm hoping the New York Yankees can catch the Sox before September runs out this year, but it will be a tough task for the Pinstripers. In regards to the Red Sox, I'm probably just a sore loser for feeling the way I do, since they pummel my Baltimore Orioles into submission every single season. Oh well.

The truth is, I think the Denver Nuggets need to have their collective heads examined for giving Nikola Jokic a contract worth $148 million smackers. He is one of the better players in the Western Conference and continues to develop, but he has a long way to go before reaching the max-contract stratosphere. But kudos to the Nuggets for getting Will Barton back, and finally saying goodbye to Wilson Chandler. I was hoping the Nuggets would get rid of their coach last spring and make a call to former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. The Nuggets would have been runnin' and gunnin' with Pitino at the helm.

The truth is my favorite player in all of Colorado professional sports is not a Bronco or a Nugget. Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies is the guy I always root for. His unrelenting work ethic, attention to every little detail about the game he plays, and love for being at the ballpark is what I like to see in the modern day athlete. The problem is, not many today have the attitude, or the desire, that Blackmon has. My following the Rockies is mostly limited to listening to the last few innings of the games at night on my radio, but whenever the announcer says number 19 is coming to the plate, I always say out loud to Charlotte, Jenny, and Houdini (my three cats), "C'mon, Charlie Blackmon!"

Recommended Stories For You

The truth is, that former Denver Post columnist Woody Paige use to poke fun at our neighbors to the northeast saying that the "N" on their helmets stood for knowledge. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been down a bit the last decade, but with new coach and former quarterback Scott Frost at the controls in Lincoln, no one will be able to make fun of the Huskers much longer. Frost is a big-time winner. He proved that at Central Florida, and he will help Nebraska rise to national prominence much sooner than later. Just watch and see. The Colorado Buffaloes have a date with Nebraska this year out in the corn state on September 9. It will be a good one. CU and NU should play every year just like in the days of the old Big 8 Conference.

The truth is, I was glad to hear Coach Dave Close is coming back to Carbondale to try and revive the struggling Roaring Fork football program. Close was a teacher and coach at Glenwood Springs High School in the late 1970s when I was there as a student. Driving each day from his home in Buena Vista will be a tough and tiring task, but not as tough as what he will face trying to get the Rams to reclaim the days of glory. The football situation in Cdale should be interesting to keep an eye on the next couple years.

And in conclusion, the truth is I saw the most beautiful sunset last week over the Bookcliffs in Rifle while standing on the pitchers mound during an evening slow-pitch softball game. The colors were so breathtaking that I had to pause several times to take long looks before delivering the next pitch to the waiting, and probably a bit irritated batter. I'm convinced it wasn't just the colors of the setting sun that left me spellbound that night as much as the feeling that this old softball buddy who I don't get to see anymore had decided to pay me a quick, and long overdue visit to the mound. All of a sudden I felt something very different and spiritual. Might sound crazy to you, but I believe in these things, always have. There's a reason I wear number 7 each year on the softball field and will continue to do so, and long as I can still run and throw. Yes, I have a reason, and as you all know, there is a reason for everything. Even things we can't see.