Videla’s hat trick paces Glenwood to win over Palisade

Thursday's 4A Western Slope League matchup against the visiting Palisade Bulldogs at Stubler Memorial Field started off in frustrating fashion as the Glenwood Springs Demons soccer team struggled to capitalize on prime scoring chances. Staying patient paid off for the Demons in the end, as Glenwood opened the floodgates late in the first half, helping the Demons roll to a 9-0 win on a damp night.

Opening up the league matchup, Glenwood controlled possession and applied a ton of offensive pressure early, but the Demons couldn't connect on that first goal. The Demons came close 15 minutes into the match as seniors Leo Mireles and Cameron Degraff got off good header attempts on goal off of a corner kick, but Palisade's keeper punched Mireles' chance away before stopping Degraff. Minutes later, building off of the corner kick scramble, Glenwood junior Brayan Estrada fired a strike off of the crossbar as the Demons remained snakebite.

Junior Alan Videla wouldn't have anymore of it for Glenwood as the skilled midfielder corralled a pass from Mireles just inside the top of the attacking box and fired a skipping left-footed shot to the far left post that gave the Palisade goalkeeper fits. The ball skidded into the net with 19:54 left in the first half, breaking the tie for the Demons in a must-have game at home.

"We just weren't playing together up front early in the game," Wayne Smith, Glenwood's head coach said. "We weren't thinking and we weren't playing out game, so I started making moves right away, which helped us get some things in order. Once we started to do that, we got going offensively."

Following Videla's goal, the floodgates opened for the Demons as sophomore Justin Garces fired a terrific left-footed shot high into the top-left corner of the net with 6:22 left in the first half, making it a 2-0 game. Garces'goal came off of an assist from Degraff, who made a strong run down the right sideline, stopped on a dime and fired an accurate pass into the box to Garces, who didn't miss.

One minute, 23 seconds after the goal by Garces, senior Sebastian Torres made it 3-0 Glenwood. The senior, who doubles as the Demons kicker in football, pounced on a turnover by the Bulldogs and fired a shot through the hands of Palisade's keeper as the Demons poured it on late in the first half.

Recommended Stories For You

With just 2:35 left in the half Mireles made it 4-0, knocking down a loose ball in the box and slipping the shot inside the right post with his off foot, sending the two teams into the half with Glenwood in front 4-0 after an offensive explosion to end the first half.

"It was big for us to get that at the end of the half," Smith said. "I was glad we were able to do that and start doing the right things offensively. It was good for us to get some momentum going into the half; once we were able to do that we were back in control."

Coming out of the half, Glenwood picked up right where it left off in the first half, as junior Eric Vargas made it 5-0 Glenwood 56 seconds into the second half, pouncing on a rebound off of a save by the Palisade goalkeeper, firing the ball into the wide open net. Junior Jack Reinhold made it 6-0 a minute after Vargas scored, again jumping on a rebound, this time firing an odd-angle shot into the upper right corner of the net, kick-starting the rout.

Videla scored two quick goals to cap off the hat trick, pushing Glenwood's lead to 8-0, before junior German Alvarado got on the board late, firing a shot inside the right post on a breakaway goal, capping off the 9-0 win.

"Alan is a guy that seems to be in Leo's shadow some, but he's a real smart player and is really determined," Smith said. "He was great tonight and really got into his stride. He's definitely a good player, and we expect him to be the next strong center midfielder for us moving forward. Alan sees everything on the field; he has great vision, and we saw that tonight."

The win over Palisade pushes Glenwood's record to 8-3-1 (7-1-1 4A Western Slope League) on the season. The Demons travel to Summit Tuesday evening for a league matchup with the Tigers. Should the Demons take care of business at Summit Tuesday evening, Thursday's matchup with the Battle Mountain Huskies should be a match at Stubler Memorial Field with the 4A league championship on the line.