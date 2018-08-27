Viviani wins Vuelta stage, Kwiatkowski keeps overall lead
August 27, 2018
ALHAURIN DE LA TORRE, Spain — Italian rider Elia Viviani won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, with Michal Kwiatkowski keeping the leader's red jersey ahead of Alejandro Valverde.
Viviani dominated the final sprint and beat countryman Giacomo Nizzolo and Peter Sagan of Slovakia to the line in a stage that produced no major changes in the overall standings.
Kwiatkowski remained 14 seconds in front of Valverde, the stage winner on Sunday. Wilco Kelderman stayed third overall, 25 seconds off the lead.
"I'm so happy to have the jersey for another day," said Kwiatkowski, who is leading Team Sky in the absence of 2017 Vuelta champion Chris Froome. "Tomorrow is going to be a hard one. We'll need to be very smart on the final climb."
Stage 4 on Tuesday is a 161.4-kilometer (100.3-mile) route with a difficult final climb into Alfacar.
Monday's stage took riders 178.2 kilometers through a mountainous ride from Mijas to Alhaurin de la Torre.
Recommended Stories For You
"It was beautiful," said Quick-Step Floors rider Viviani. "It's difficult to control stages like that, but we really wanted it. All day we went for one goal, to win a stage in La Vuelta. We didn't know if we could win or not, because there were 3,000 meters of ascent. It's not an easy sprint."
The Italian champion had never won a Vuelta stage, twice finishing second.
———
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports
Trending In: Sports
- Demons dominate Basalt XC meet, Aspen girls take second
- Rifle changes leagues, but expectations remain the same
- In the trenches with Garfield County’s top offensive linemen
- PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle softball sweeps Montrose; RF volleyball wins Sorocco tourney; Glenwood soccer downs Palisade, 10-1
- New head coach brings new excitement level for Demons
Trending Sitewide
- Rifle home lost to fire, Go Fund Me started for Brooks family
- Aspen Village man killed in alleged hit-and-run
- Colorado’s strongest earthquake of 2018 strikes NW of Parachute on Friday
- Altercation involving a hammer at Sayre Park
- Steve Grosz joins Glenwood’s Mountain View as second pastor in church’s 41-year history