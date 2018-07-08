Washburn wins easily at Glenwood Open

Based on Dillon Washburn's reaction after his 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole of Sunday's Glenwood Open just narrowly missed dropping in the cup, the casual observer would have thought that the tournament championship had also slipped out of his grasp.

So much for jumping to conclusions.

Washburn's slight miscue on his final stroke of the day put him at an eye-popping 30 for the back nine of the two-day, 36-hole event and helped to propel him to a runaway 7-shot victory in just his second Glenwood Open attempt.

Washburn wanted more, though. He wanted to see 29 on the scorecard very badly.

"I've never shot a 29 before. I've come close in the past with a few 30s," said Washburn following his big win. "I was a little nervous at the beginning of the day and maybe a little out of sorts. But I felt something click on number two of the back nine, and I got into a good zone."

Washburn, who was the leader in the clubhouse after Saturday's initial round, carded 18-hole scores of 68-67 for a 135 stroke total. Michael Smith of Rifle placed second in the championship flight with a score of 71-71 to finish the tourney at 142. Jeb Savage finished two shots behind Smith at 144 (70-74.)

One level below the big boys, in the first flight it was 15-year old Carson Kerr of Grand Junction who carded rounds of 74-79 to take tourney honors. Craig Nichols (76-78) and Aaron Badolato (76-78) tied for runner-up honors with identical 154s on their scorecards.

Two Glenwoodites battled it out to the final putt of the day before the smoke all cleared in second flight play. Mike Moser shot 76-78 (154) to edge Chris Hoffmeister, Dan Stripp and Mark Stripp for the title.

"It was survival of the fittest out there when the wind started to kick up and the rain started falling. But seriously, I think all the other guys just felt sorry for me because I'm old, so they let me win," said Moser with an ear-to-ear grin.

Hoffmeister, who was the second flight leader after the first round, had a chance to tie Moser on the final hole, but it just wasn't to be.

"I had about a 10-foot put that could have evened things up, but I couldn't get it to fall," said Hoffmeister, who shot rounds of 75-80 (155.) "I had a lot of fun playing with these guys, though."

In the third flight of the Glenwood Open, it was Mark Becker of Glenwood winning with a score of 75-79 (154). Jeff Austin, after a sizzling opening day 74, carded an 81 on Sunday to tie with Miguel Mondragon at 155 for second place.

Fourth flight results had David Kotz of New Castle winning with rounds of 83-80 (163). Glenwood's Gary Hanson finished second at 164, with Dan Jarosz and Robert Fuller just one shot back at 165.

The fifth flight, which is tabulated in net scores using a player's USGA handicap, saw Glenwood's Doug Larsen come out victorious at 128. Ed Corcoran and Tom Silverman, both of Glenwood, rounded out the top three with scores of 132 and 135.

At the tourney's conclusion, and following a big week of activity at the golf course, GSGC general manager Jerry Butler was a bit tuckered out but happy with the way the weekend unfolded.

"We actually hosted five tournaments this week, so we were certainly on the go," said Butler. "We had good weather for the most part, and I take my hat off to our superintendent Jim Richmond and co-worker Jim Farris for having the course in such great shape."

In all, 110 players from the area and across the state took part in this year's Glenwood Open Golf Tournament.