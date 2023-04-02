Weekend preps roundup: Coal Ridge baseball sweeps tournament at Salida to stay unbeaten

Coal Ridge senior Addy Davis winds up to throw a shot put during the Rifle High School Invitational on March 17.

The Coal Ridge High School baseball team capped its spring break week winning three straight at a tournament at Salida to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

The Titans won big in all three games, downing Calhan 26-2 and defeating host Salida 23-6 on Friday, then returning to the diamond to win 12-3 over Pagosa Springs on Saturday.

Against Calhan, senior Brandon Short went 3-for-3 at the plate including a home run, with three runs scored and five runs batted in, as the Titans gathered 23 runs in the first inning alone. Sophomores Jakson Slade and Ben Simons were also 3-for-3 with four and five RBIs, respectively.

Slade again went 3-for-4 against Salida with three RBIs, and junior Alexis Serna was 2-for-3 with and home run and four RBIs.

And, against Pagosa on Saturday, Coal Ridge’s offense was across the board, with two RBIs each coming from Short and freshmen John Houston and Dylan Miller.

Next up for the Titans is a Friday double-header at home against Meeker.

Also this weekend, the Roaring Fork Rams of Carbondale won a double-header at Liberty Common on Saturday, taking the opener 8-5 and winning the nightcap 24-1. Rams’ stats were not reported to Maxpreps. Next up, Roaring Fork hosts its annual Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ron Patch Field.

Elsewhere: North Fork 24, Grand Valley 0; Cedaredge 15, Grand Valley 0.

Girls soccer scores: Grand Valley 8, Vail Christian 0; Grand Valley 10, Moffat County 0

Cedaredge Track Invitational

The Coal Ridge boys and girls track and field teams again scored well at the Cedaredge Invitational on Saturday, with the boys winning the team title with 119 points to second-place Delta with 110, and the girls taking second with 104 points to host Cedaredge’s 151.

Athletes from Rifle, Grand Valley and Roaring Fork also competed at the meet. Top-three event finishers by school were:

Coal Ridge — Boys: Ryder Powell, second 200M (24.21 seconds); Dylan Campbell, first 400M (51.32); Tyler Parker, second 1600M (4:49.40); Dallin Karren, first 3200M (10:50.59); AJ Montes, second 110M hurdles (17.93), second 300M hurdles (44.83); 4×100 relay, first (44.85); 4×200 relay, first (1:32.58); 800M sprint medley, second (1:43.66); 4×400 relay, first (3:34.54); 4×800 relay, first (8:31.79). Girls: Rilyn Krueger, second 100M (13.58); Jackie Camunez, first 200M (26.79), first 400M (1:03.19); Emma Morgan, third 400M (1:05.8); Mikayla Cheney, first 3200M (11:39.92); Brilee Jensen, second shot put (34-6.5), third discus (104-3); 4×200 relay, first (1:48.12); 800M sprint medley, first (1:53.68); 4×400 relay, second (4:27.38).

Rifle — Boys: Daniel Hernandez, second 100M (11.73), third 200M (24.50); Clate Harden, third 400M (54.67); Troy Mataia, first shot put (47-1); Jade Cunningham, second triple jump (39-11); 800M sprint medley relay, third (1:46.94). Girls: Rylan Petree, second 400M (1:03.7).

Roaring Fork — Boys: Angel Quinteros, second 200M (25.19). Girls: Isabella Moon, third 1600M (6:13); Kyra Reeds, third 100M hurdles (18.21).

Grand Valley — Boys: Jacob Doyle, first discus (155-10), second shot put (46-2); Brandon Garcia, second 200M (24.31); Kade Sackett, second long jump (18-9.5); 800M sprint medley relay, first (1:40.13); 4×100 relay, third (46.26). Girls: Taylor Pittman, second 300M hurdles (52.39); Kaylae Medina, third triple jump (29-5.5).