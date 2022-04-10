Weekend preps roundup: Demons swimmers win Montrose meet; Rifle baseball sweeps doubleheader with Steamboat

The Glenwood Springs High School boys swimming team won both days of a two-day conference meet featuring four teams at Montrose on Friday and Saturday.

The Demons, with their historically large roster of 24 swimmer this season, dominated the Western Slope competition, winning by a 56-point margin on Friday and by 38 points on Saturday against teams from Montrose, Grand Junction and Moffat County.

Glenwood Springs’ senior/freshman duo of Quinn MacPherson and William Jones led the team with unblemished performances, winning four individual events and contributing to four relay wins for the Demons.

The Demons will continue league competition next weekend with back-to-back meets on Friday night and Saturday morning in Grand Junction on the campus of Colorado Mesa University.

Baseball: Bears sweep Sailors

The host Rifle Bears took care of business in 4A Western Slope League doubleheader action against Steamboat Springs Saturday, winning 12-3 and 16-0 to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the league.

In the opener, Rifle was up 3-2 after four innings and exploded for eight runs in the fifth to secure the win. Senior Kade Street was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and senior Trey Caldwell was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Junior Austin Bowlan picked up the win

The Bears opened a 6-0 lead after one inning in the nightcap and kept piling it on. Rifle had two RBIs each from seniors Broc Caldwell, Trey Caldwell and Gavin Peterson and sophomore Logan Gross, who had a triple. Senior Easton Phillips got the complete game win on the mound.

Next up: 5 p.m. Tuesday at home versus Moffat County, and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at home, against Cedaredge.

Demons drop two to Huskies

An extra-inning affair in the opener Saturday got ugly fast for Glenwood Springs. After tying it up 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Demons gave up 10 runs to the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies, losing 13-4. Senior Jordan Meraz and freshman Jackson Irving were both 2-for-4 for the game.

Senior Braxton Mims, freshman Mason Markovich and senior Evan Heyl were all 2-for-4 with RBIs in the nightcap, but the Demons fell 7-5 to fall to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the 4A WSL.

Next up: Friday double header at home versus Summit at 2 and 4 p.m.

Coal Ridge splits with Miners

North Fork 6, Coal Ridge 5: Up 5-4 with a five-run fifth inning, the Titans gave up two in sixth for the difference. Sophomore Austin Price went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and freshman Ben Simons was 2-for-4 with two RBIs

Coal Ridge 5, North Fork 4: Down 4-2 after five innings, the Titans answered with three in bottom of seventh to earn the win in the nightcap. Sophomore Logan Simpson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and freshman Jakson Slade was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; sophomore Alexis Serna got the pitching win.

Coal Ridge moves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the 3A WSL. Next: at Eagle Valley Tuesday

Rangely 9, Grand Valley 7: Tied 6-6 after two innings, the Cardinals gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Kaden Sheets was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Rangely 10, Grand Valley 3: The Panthers had 5-0 first and never looked back. Sheets again was 1-for-2 and two RBIs for Grand Valley (0-5).

Girls lacrosse

Saturday: Roaring Fork 11, Eagle Valley 6

Roaring Fork junior Angelina Montemayor looks for an opening against the Eagle Valley defense Saturday in Carbondale. The Rams won 11-6.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Boys lacrosse

Friday: Grand Junction 18, Glenwood Springs 2

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.