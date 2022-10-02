Weekend preps roundup: Roaring Fork soccer tops defending 2A champs Crested Butte on soggy Carbondale field

There are no rainouts in soccer, and the weather wasn’t about to interfere with a Friday night setup between the defending 3A and 2A state champion Roaring Fork Rams and Crested Butte Titans in Carbondale.

After 80 minutes on the soaked Rams stadium field, it was the home team earning bragging rights in the non-league, penalty-plagued game for Roaring Fork, 1-0.

The game was scoreless until junior Foster Hayes finally found the back of the net in the second half to give the Rams the advantage. Senior goalie Diego Loya had six saves to keep the Titans off the board.

Roaring Fork sits at 6-2 overall on the season and is 2-1 in the 3A Western Slope League, currently behind Coal Ridge, Vail Mountain and Rifle. The Rams host Delta at 6 p.m. Thursday and Rifle at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Coal Ridge 4, Gunnison 0

The Titans held onto the top spot in the 3 soccer league Saturday, scoring all four of its goals in the first half to defeat the Gunnison Cowboys at home, 4-0. Scoring details were not posted to Maxpreps.

Glenwood plays Summit to 2-2 tie

In 4A soccer action on Thursday, Glenwood Springs tied Summit 2-2 in Breckenridge, as neither team could find the net through two 5-minute overtime periods.

Summit knew what to expect from their inter-league opponent, after narrowly escaping Glenwood Springs Sept. 1 with a 4-3 victory in Glenwood Springs.

Following the series of shots from Summit, Glenwood Springs had several breakaways down the pitch, but their attempts were stopped by the Tigers defense and the score was 0-0 going into halftime.

Summit took a 1-0 lead in the second but didn’t hold it for long, as six minutes later a horde of Demons bombarded the net and bounced a ball past the Tigers’ goalie to make it 1-1 with 18 minutes remaining in the second half.

The Demons goals came from junior Christopher Portillo and sophomore Gael Mondragon. Sophomore Benny Swanson had an assist on the first goal.

Glenwood Springs sits at 2-6-2 overall and 2-3-2 in the 4A soccer league. The Demons host Grand Junction for a non-league game at 6 p.m. Tuesday before a week-long break in action.

— Compiled from Summit Daily News report

Area football teams suffer Friday defeats

All of the Garfield County high school football teams that were in action on Friday night came out on the wrong end of the final scores.

The closest game was a 2A conference clash between Rifle and Moffat County in Craig, where the Bulldogs prevailed on their homecoming game night 29-26 in the league opener for both teams.

Moffat held the 14-13 advantage at halftime, all of the scoring coming in the first quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the visitors 8-6 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference as each team matched touchdowns and an extra point in the fourth. Game stats were not immediately available via Maxpreps.

Around the league, Coal Ridge lost at home to Aspen, 17-6; 2A league leaders the Basalt Longhorns crushed Grand Valley, 42-6; and the 1A Roaring Fork Rams got stomped on the road by Gunnison, 38-0.

Glenwood Springs was idle this week before opening its 3A league schedule at home Thursday night against Battle Mountain. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Stubler Memorial Field.

Parker wins Pantherfest XC meet; Glenwood’s Connerton 3rd for girls

Coal Ridge High School senior Tyler Parker continued his dominance among 3A cross country runners in the region, winning Friday’s Pantherfest meet at Confluence Park in Delta.

Parker completed one of the fastest 5K courses on the Western Slope in 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds, staying ahead of second-place James Talbot of Rangely, who crossed in 16:56.8 and Crested Butte’s Jake Pendy in third in 17 flat.

Glenwood Springs senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin took third in the girls race with a time of 19:24.3, behind North Fork’s Jessica Black (18:46.4) and Battle Mountain’s Lindsey Whitton (18:50.9), and just ahead of Crested Butte’s Ruby Pendy (19:25.1).

Also finishing in the top 20 among area cross country runners, for the boys: Owen Lambert (Basalt), seventh 17:41.1; Misha Logan (Basalt), ninth 17:41.9; Towler Scott (Basalt), 10th 17:42.2; Dallin Karren (Coal Ridge), 16th 18:00.8; and Dylan Campbell (Coal Ridge), 18th 18:16); and, for the girls: Julia Diaz (Aspen), sixth 19:46.7); Isabella Moon (Basalt) 10th 20:44.4); Michaela Kenny (Aspen), 13th 21:51.8; Eden Bohart (Aspen), 18th 21:14.1; and Juniper Anderson (Basalt), 19th 21:17.8.

Basalt finished second as a team for the boys with 129 points, and Coal Ridge was fourth with 137. For the girls, Aspen was third with 89 points, Basalt was fourth with 101 and Coal Ridge was sixth with 153.