Whelan, Dunn win Cheatin’ Woodchuck Chase’s 5-mile run

Saturday's Cheatin' Woodchuck Chase had a great day at Rifle Mountain Park as recent rains helped clean the air of smoke for a great morning of running.

Conditions were great and the course was fast, as Sam Whelan took first in the 5-mile run while pushing a stroller, winning the men's overall 5-mile race with a time of 28 minutes, 35 seconds. Whelan held off Josh Hjetmanek, as the New Castle resident cross the finish line with a time of 29:20.

Angela Dunn won the women's 5-mile race with a time 32:44, finishing just ahead of close friend and competitor, Jessica Pooler, who clocked a time of 33:31.

In the 5K, John Jenick won the men's race with a time of 17:24, while Azarelle Robinson won the women's 5K with a time of 26:30.

The Cheatin' Woodchuck Chase was a great way to wrap up another great Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series.

Runners raised around $10,000 again this season for local charitable groups, such as local animal shelters from Rifle to Carbondale, Grand River Meals on Wheels Program, Silt Historical Park, Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation, New Castle Lions Club and Rifle Recreations Sunlight Winter Sports Bus.