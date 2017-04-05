Smoke seen in Rifle from burning coal seam | PostIndependent.com

Every year, Colorado River Fire Rescue receives calls about smoke or steam coming from ridgelines south of County Road 245 near Rifle. It happened again Wednesday.

Fire Marshall Orrin Moon saidÂ he’s been with Colorado River Fire Rescue since 2008 and can remember getting calls about it three or four times a year.

He saidÂ that the smoke is a result of a burning coal seam that vents every now and then.

“If we’ve had a lot of moisture it might happen. There doesn’t appear to be any real rhyme or reason for it,” he added.

The latest incident is being monitored, according to Moon, and is nothing to worry about.