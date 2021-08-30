5Point Film cancels already-postponed October festival, citing COVID concerns

The pre-pandemic crowds at 5Point Adventure FIlm Festival in the Carbondale Recreation Center. (Courtesy photo)



5Point Film has canceled its flagship festival, which had been scheduled for mid-October in Carbondale and had already been postponed from its standard April dates.

5Point announced the cancellation Monday, marking the first major Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley event to do so amid this summer’s resurgence of coronavirus cases and the delta variant. The next edition of the 5Point Adventure Film Festival will be held in April 2022.

“This difficult decision was based on the ever-changing conditions around in-person indoor gatherings while COVID-19 conditions are changing, and communities are still at risk,” the announcement states. “While the organization’s jewel in the crown event is delayed, 5Point will continue to focus on growing its educational programming and filmmaker development.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the festival has staged popular virtual events and screenings. In place of the April 2020 flagship festival, 5Point produced a free “5Point Unlocked,” an online three-day film event for a global audience during stay-home period of the early pandemic. That event drew an estimated 20,000 viewers, far outstretching the limited capacity of the in-person 5Point fest and the nonprofit’s expectations. Nearly 50% of those viewers watched from outside Colorado, they reported.

The organization followed that with “Together Under One Sky,” a four-night virtual festival in October 2020. The 5Point “On The Road” series also went virtual and the 5Point Earth Day Pop-Up hosted a sold-out drive-in movie event in Carbondale in April 2021, while also going virtual for global audiences.

“Our team has continued to work diligently and with passion to bring an in-person film festival program to Carbondale in a way that reflects our spirit and brings our community together in one auditorium celebrating adventure and the essence of 5Point,” 5Point executive director Regna Jones said in the announcement. “Our decision-making process to postpone reflects the guiding principles of this organization, and while this is humbling, we need to put the 5Point and wider Carbondale community’s health and safety as our priority.”

In the past 18 months, 5Point has also moved educational resources online and added to its programs including the 5Point Dream Project, 5Point VOICES Youth Film Project, a free 5Point Student Reel, which also includes a film curriculum for educators to implement in schools.

Dates, format and programming for the April 2022 festival will come at a later date, according to the announcement.