A final celebration to mark the completion of South Midland construction in Glenwood Springs

Local officials cut the ribbon at Friday's ribbin cutting ceremony for the completion of the South Midland Project.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

A new road surface, more pedestrian infrastructure and improved infrastructure are just some of the benefits to be celebrated Friday with the official end of a years-long construction project along South Midland Avenue.

The city of Glenwood Springs celebrated the completion of Midland Avenue with a ribbon cutting Friday at the Atkinson trailhead parking lot.

The Midland Avenue project was to repave the road connecting 27th Street and Four Mile, along with adding a sidewalk, replacing and upgrading the waterline and adding a broadband conduit. The project also solved the issue of natural deterioration to the road from weather and shifting land and rockfall netting above the road.

The project cost $13.2 million and was funded by a grant called the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development from the Department of Transportation, a Department of Local Affairs Grant, along with contributions from Garfield County, and the City of Glenwood Springs Acquisitions and Improvements sales tax.

This construction will benefit 3,400 people who live and commute on South Midland and Four Mile Road.

City of Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes speaks to members of the community and other officials during Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of the South Midland Project.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The engineering team SGM, Gould Construction and the ACM traffic control are all local.

“Having our team be your neighbors is probably one of the most important points of why this project worked as well as it did,” Mark Gould Jr. said. “It’s really what we take pride in.”

Mayor Jonathan Godes lives in South Glenwood and experienced construction right in front of his house.

Although It was a lengthy project, Godes said the community was generally very understanding about the benefit of the project even during construction and that he only received three complaints.

“This is such a great win for the community,” he said.

And throughout nearly the entire project, Visit Glenwood Director of Tourism Lisa Langer said there was one person in particular who helped keep spirits high for residents and workers alike: The dancing flagger.

“We always smiled when we saw him,” she said.