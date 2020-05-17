Applications now available online for Get Glenwood Going Grant (G4) Program

The Get Glenwood Going Grant (G4) Program, a collaborative effort between the city of Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation and the Downtown Development Authority, will provide $300,000 in grant funding to local businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Intended to assist with rent, utility or mortgage interest relief, each business will be eligible for one grant of up to $4,000 regardless of their location within Glenwood Springs’ city limits.

“I applaud the city of Glenwood Springs’ innovation and commitment to getting their local economy back up and running through collaborative measures, including their newly launched G4 Grant Program,” U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton said in a joint news release.

Funding for the G4 Program will come from three sources, including: $100,000 from the city, $100,000 from the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation and $100,000 from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Support Local Journalism Donate



Recently, the Glenwood Springs Financial Advisory Board recommended allocating $100,000 from the city’s discretionary and tourism grant cycle to go toward the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation, which City Council approved.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation is a nonprofit affiliate of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Council approved allocating $100,000 worth of discretionary and tourism grant dollars to the chamber foundation with the understanding that the entire amount would actually go toward the G4 Program.

“Businesses across all sectors are struggling right now,” said Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President and CEO. “These grants are not the be-all-end-all, but the intent is to provide a little bit of relief to keep businesses going.”

Retail establishments, lodging facilities, restaurants and other businesses within city limits all qualify for the G4 Program.

Businesses can obtain an application for the G4 Program at cogs.us/GetGlenwoodGoing

Businesses have until 5 p.m. on May 26 to submit their application online and will be notified “as soon as possible” should they receive a grant.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from city staff, the chamber, the DDA, the city’s Financial Advisory Board and City Council will review and ultimately award grants to eligible businesses.

“This historic collaboration comes at a time when our businesses needed it most,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “This $300,000 will be allocated in a way to stretch these resources to the greatest number of businesses throughout Glenwood Springs.”

mabennett@postindependent.com