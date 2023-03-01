Area schools on security alert again after more apparent hoax threat robocalls

UPDATE: Law enforcement has confirmed there is no threat at the Aspen Schools, according to a PitkinAlert issued at 10:44 a.m. Schools are released to normal business and law enforcement presence will remain on campus throughout the day.

School will stay in session and there is no need to pick up children, a Pitkin Alert states.

Aspen schools were again in “secure” protocol Wednesday morning, and there remains a heightened police presence in the Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt schools following another round of apparent hoax threat calls to area emergency dispatch centers.

“We have been made aware that this morning the Aspen School District has received a similar threat to the one they received last Wednesday,” Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez said in a statement issued to the public a little after 10 a.m. “According to law enforcement, this appears to be the same message or recording that was previously determined to be a hoax.”

Still, “out of an abundance of caution,” district schools will have increased law enforcement presence for the day, he said.

“We will be ready to implement safety protocols if needed. We are working very closely with law enforcement agencies today regarding this situation and will share any updates if we have them.”

For Aspen schools, secure status means exterior doors are to be locked and access in and out of the building is closely monitored and supervised, but classes and other activities continue as normal.

According to a Pitkin Alert, emergency personnel are on scene and all schools are believed to be safe. Law enforcement is present at Basalt schools, but business is as usual there.

“Parents, please do not come to the school. Updates will follow every 30 minutes,” the Aspen district website states.

This story is developing.