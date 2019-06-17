Barricades, warning signs put in place along Roaring Fork River in Glenwood Springs’ parks

The city of Glenwood is warning people of the dangerous conditions as spring runoff continues to swell the Roaring Fork River as it makes its way through the valley.

Glenwood Springs’ officials continue to ask residents and visitors to use caution particularly around river access points within the city’s numerous parks.

Following Sunday’s press release, which warned the public “to be safe around high water” and to not utilize the Roaring Fork River for “casual swimming,” the city has placed barriers and warning signage in place where necessary.

“Yesterday we put out that public service announcement and just looked at water levels today, the average discharge over a 50 year period is about 4,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) and right now we are at about 7,000 CFS,” City Engineer Terri Partch said in an interview Monday of the Roaring Fork River, which continues to run at a rate between 3,000 and 4,000 CFS higher than normal. “Until that comes back down to being much closer to normal and the water velocity slows down we will keep all of those [warning] signs out there.”

One particular area of concern for city staff was that of Veltus Park.

Located at the corner of Midland Avenue and Eighth Street along the Roaring Fork River, city staff has put in place barricades and warning signage near the popular park’s river access points.

“We really want our residents and visitors to not go around barricades and to pay attention to signage for their safety,” added Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa.

