Bicyclist doing fine after colliding with vehicle in Rifle





No injuries were reported following a collision between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle on Wednesday, a Rifle Police Department official said.

“The young man struck the windshield, but he’s doing fine,” Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said. “He never lost consciousness. He was transported to Grand River Hospital by (Colorado River Fire Rescue).”

Klein said the man was biking eastbound on Tripp Drive near West Second Street around 6 p.m. when he collided with a Honda sports utility vehicle heading westbound.

“The vehicle involved just came around the corner and they made impact right around the corner,” Klein said.

The man has already been treated and released from the hospital, Klein said.

“I guess it’s the best thing that can happen in a horrible situation,” Klein said.

No foul play is suspected and no criminal charges were filed.