Cottonwood Pass between Garfield and Eagle counties now open for the summer season

Traffic makes its way over Cottonwood Pass between Glenwood Springs and Gyspum in this 2021 photo.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Cottonwood Pass, which provides a back road passage between the Roaring Fork Valley and Gypsum in Eagle County, has opened for the season and is expected to remain open through the fall, conditions permitting, Eagle County road officials announced Monday.



Cottonwood Pass drivers are urged to use caution when driving the road, which is not suitable during wet weather conditions, the county advises in a news release.

“Traffic and weather can have a significant impact on road conditions,” the release states. “Furthermore, portions of the road are not paved, there are many sharp turns, and steep drop-offs.”



County regulations prohibit over-sized vehicles without a permit on portions of Cottonwood Pass, the release also states. Any vehicle that exceeds 8 feet, 6 inches in width, 14 feet, 6 inches in height, and 35 feet in length are required to obtain a permit to travel over Cottonwood Pass.



An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass closes for the season or during weather or traffic events. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or at road@eaglecounty.us .

Cottonwood Pass abre el 15 de mayo para la temporada de verano



Cottonwood Pass en el Condado de Eagle, que se extiende desde Gypsum hasta el valle de Roaring Fork, abre el lunes 15 de mayo. Permanecerá abierta hasta el otoño, si las condiciones lo permiten.



Se exhorta a los conductores de Cottonwood Pass a que tengan cuidado al conducir por este camino. El tráfico y el clima pueden tener un impacto significativo en las condiciones del camino. Además, partes del camino no están pavimentadas, hay muchas curvas cerradas y pendientes pronunciadas.



Tenga en cuenta que las leyes prohíben viajar en partes de Cottonwood Pass a vehículos de gran tamaño sin permiso. Cualquier vehículo que exceda los 8 pies y seis pulgadas de ancho, 14 pies y seis pulgadas de alto y 35 pies de largo requerirá un permiso para viajar por Cottonwood Pass.



Se hará un anuncio cuando cierre Cottonwood Pass. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con el Departamento de Carreteras y Puentes del Condado de Eagle al 970-328-3540 o escriba a road@eaglecounty.us .