Excavation continues on Colorado Highway 133; free shuttle ended Friday

Excavation on the east side of the road damage and failed culvert.

Courtesy/CDOT

Due to low ridership, the Colorado Department of Transportation said they will not provide its free shuttle any more.

Meanwhile, for the large sinkhole at Colorado Highway 133, bridge parts for a temporary bridge foundation are anticipated to arrive at the job site on June 5.

“The contractor continues working on excavation of the foundation for the temporary bridge,” a CDOT news release states.

When the bridge arrives, the crew will complete is as soon as possible. The temporary bridge will allow the highway to reopen for motorists.

In addition, Kebler Pass is still closed from road damage and Gunnison County does not have an estimated time for opening. CDOT asks that people do not follow Google Maps or other geographic information systems (GIS) in the meantime.

CDOT’s anticipated travel impacts after repairs

Once the temporary bridge is in place, and CO 133 is safely reopened for the traveling public, there will be a lowered speed limit of 40 mph and commercial motor vehicle traffic will be restricted in size to 85,000 pounds and 11-foot width.