FIRE UPDATES FOR SUNDAY: Mitigation, structure protection continues below Glenwood Adventure Park

A Hot Shot crew works on fire fuel mitigation on the perimeter of the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook photo

UPDATE 11 a.m. Sunday: Firefighters are continuing to implement structure protection measures around the gondola at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park today, according to a morning update from Grizzly Creek Fire incident command.

That activity is to move north to Transfer Trail, involving heavy equipment building indirect line.

The fire grew to 25,690 acres on Saturday, burning mostly on the eastern and southeastern flanks.

“Crews will also work to keep the fire south of Coffee Pot Road by constructing and reinforcing control lines,” according to the latest update. “Crews will continue engaging the fire where they safely can. Direct attack has been difficult due to the rugged and steep terrain.

Here is the latest fire area map from fire officials:

Regular updates are available on Inciweb and at the Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page.

