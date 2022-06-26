Flash flood watch in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for Glenwood Canyon
A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, the National Weather Service reports.
“Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch,” an NWS alert states. “Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.”
Rest areas through Glenwood Canyon and the canyon path will remain closed during the watch. Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could close if the watch is upgraded to a warning.
