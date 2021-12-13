Former Rivers Restaurant location could be developed into townhomes

A once-popular eatery next to the 27th Street Bridge was demolished in November to make way for a potential townhome development.

North Mountain Partners LLC submitted a pre-application Nov. 1 for 2525 South Grand Ave., the former location of Rivers Restaurant, city documents state.

Based out of Lakewood, North Mountain’s land-use permit proposes building 17 townhomes on about 2.6 acres, ranging in size from about 2,600-3,300 gross square feet. The proposed total building footprint could be about 51,000 gross square feet.

A pre-application is an early stage process required by municipal code to provide an opportunity for developers to meet with city staff and the Development Review Committee for the purposes of reviewing procedures, applicable submittal requirements and identifying issues with the proposed design concepts.

North Mountain’s proposal indicates the townhomes might be sold individually and could have up to two parking spaces each, with additional surface parking for guests.

Although the development proposal has yet to be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council, it includes two outlets on South Grand Ave and private access to the Roaring Fork River.

The residential development is not the first proposed for the parcel. JAR Group LLC submitted a proposal for the property in 2020, which could have included 41 residential units, but the developer pulled the application before moving forward with the project.

Bryanna Starbuck, Glenwood Springs’ public information officer, said via email North Mountain’s next steps would be to submit a full application for staff review. If deemed complete, the application could be placed on the next available Planning and Zoning Commission agenda for a public hearing, Starbuck said..

