Friday Grizzly Creek Fire update: Coffee Pot Road to reopen Saturday, suppression repair continues

Two members of the BAER Team conduct soil sample tests in the Grizzly Creek burn scar near the Coffee Pot Road area.

Mike De Fries

Friday Grizzly Creek Fire update: Coffee Pot Road to reopen Saturday as crews continue suppression repairs

With 91% of the Grizzly Creek Fire contained, Coffee Pot Road is slated to reopen Saturday.

The road is a popular access point to the Flat Tops and has been closed because of dangers resulting from the Grizzly Creek Fire. Transfer Trail will remain closed because of heavy equipment traffic in the area.

The decision to reopen Coffee Pot Road was made by the Bureau of Land Management and the White River National Forest and announced Friday.

“We understand the high public interest in accessing the Coffee Pot Road. We still have crews working in the area, so we are asking people to drive carefully, and if they are hunting, to be aware of their surroundings,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in the news release.

“Be mindful in doing your part to minimize road damage as you drive onto open side roads north of Coffee Pot Road,” said BLM Colorado River Valley Field Manager Larry Sandoval. “If your vehicle begins to cause ruts, please consider other access options, and know that repaired fire suppression lines are not open to motorized travel.”

Bureau of Land Management and national forest closures south of Coffee Pot Road remain in effect.

The BLM boat launch at Dotsero Landing will also open Saturday for take-out only. Lyon’s Gulch and Cottonwood Landing above Dotsero remain open for put-in and take-out. The Colorado River recreation areas from Dotsero through Glenwood Canyon to No Name remain closed.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is 32,431 acres in size and began Aug. 10 in Glenwood Canyon. It’s currently being managed by the Type 3 Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit with about 100 personnel.