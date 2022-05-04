Garfield County Libraries welcome new executive director, Jamie LaRue

Jamie LaRue



A former Colorado Librarian of the Year and longtime director of the Douglas County Libraries, Jamie LaRue, took the reins this week as the new Garfield County Public Library District executive director.

The announcement came last week after a lengthy search by the library district’s Board of Trustees after the former executive director resigned in August 2021.

From 1990 to 2014, LaRue was director of the Douglas County Libraries, “widely known as one of the most successful and innovative public libraries in the nation,” as quoted in a news release from LaRue’s website (www.jlarue.com). He was named Colorado Librarian of the Year in 1998.

In 2014, he embarked on a career of writing, speaking, teaching and consulting, and has appeared on National Public Radio and been interviewed by several publications about libraries and literacy issues.

From January 2016 to November 2018, LaRue was executive director of both the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom and the Freedom to Read Foundation.

“We are excited to have Jamie’s vast experience and knowledge that will help guide Garfield County Public Library District as we grow and innovate our libraries for all of Garfield County,” the board’s news release stated.

LaRue officially joined the district on Monday.