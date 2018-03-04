Garfield County towns to compete at Spellebration

With Spellebration, the county's annual adult spelling bee set to begin in a little over a month, a team of New Castle employees has formed and will challenge any Garfield County municipality at this year's competition. Winner will be named the top spelling town in Garfield County.

"New Castle has entered a team and challenges any of the five municipalities to compete with us," New Castle Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Leland said.

Anybody can form teams of three with friends, but each team must have a sponsor, which pays the $200 entry fee. This year's theme is ComicCon.

"Come in costumes for bragging rights to be the best speller in Garfield County," said Martha Fredendall with Literacy Outreach.

The annual event started in 1994 and invites adults throughout the county to form teams to help support adult education and literacy outreach in the county. The proceeds from the event help support Literacy Outreach and Colorado Mountain College Learning Labs, according to the website.

In addition to the competition, Spellebration also features a large silent auction, food, costume contest and cash bar. It is free for spectators.

Fredendall said the event typically raises around $20,000 each year.

This year's Spellebration will be Friday, April 6, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado. The form to submit to enter is available on the Spellebration 2018 Facebook page or at the Literacy Outreach building in Glenwood Springs. Teams must enter by March 30.