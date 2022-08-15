Glenwood Springs police seek information in alleged hit and run involving cyclist on Grand Avenue Sunday
A bicyclist was struck by a SUV while crossing Grand Avenue at 20th Street last Sunday night and was unresponsive when medics arrived, Glenwood Springs Police said in a Monday news release.
The incident occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday when the bicyclist was reportedly crossing against the light and the driver of the southbound vehicle struck him.
Witnesses said the vehicle left the scene after striking the man, the release states.
The man who was struck was identified as a 50-year-old resident of Glenwood Springs. He was taken to Valley View Hospital with serious bodily injuries, the release states.
The vehicle was described by witnesses as a mid-size SUV, possibly a Subaru Crossover, unknown color, with a square luggage hitch on the back.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can call 911 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-384-6500.
