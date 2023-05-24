Graduate profile: Jasmine Quinones, Rifle High School

Jasmine Quinones, Rifle High School, Rifle.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Jasmine Quinones has made her name known throughout the halls of Rifle High School. Participating in National Honor Society while also participating in varsity basketball and soccer, Quinones’ name continually surfaces for her role in leadership and attitude at Rifle High.

Here are her responses to our graduate profile questions.

Q: What is the most important thing you’ve learned these last four years?

A: During these four years, I’ve learned how to battle adversity. Something is always going to happen and there is nothing else you can do but rise above it and become better than you were before. It’s something I’ve done battling back from knee surgery and it’s something that is going to stick with me forever.

Q: What motivated you most to do well in high school?

A: My parents motivated me to do so well in high school. My parents always set really high expectations for me and always wanted me to do my best in school and outside of school and extracurricular activities. And then with sports, I was motivated because I never wanted to miss a game. I made it a point to myself to never have to miss a game due to ineligibility issues and reasons like that.

Q: What will you miss about high school?

A: I am going to miss the sports. I just loved the culture and the way you were around a certain group of people for hours. … Getting to know people you might have not talked to if you weren’t playing sports with them is an aspect of sports that I think is really cool. Overall, it was just really fun to be able to compete and lead my team in trying to do well in everything we did.

Q: Where are your post-graduation plans taking you, and why?

A: I am going to be attending Metro State University where I’m going to major in computer science. I have always been good at science and interested in it and I kind of thought computer science was a good in-between because I’m also interested in engineering. I feel like I could go so many different ways with my major, which is something I am really excited about.

Q: What do you most look forward to in your future?

A: I most look forward to getting to know another version of myself. Of course I’m still going to be the same me but I’m excited to see myself change and grow over time. I’m excited to experience a new city too, especially coming from a small town like Rifle. I think it’ll definitely be a great experience for me.