I-70 westbound closed between No Name and Glenwood Springs
Interstate 70 westbound is closed Thursday morning between No Name and Glenwood Springs due to a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. The alert went out at 8:54 a.m.
There is no estimate for when the road might reopen.
