Lightning knocks workers over, may have sparked fire in Carbondale

Screen shot of Google Maps image near River Valley Ranch.

GoogleMaps screenshot

The afternoon storms Thursday may have sparked a small structure fire in the River Valley Ranch neighborhood of Carbondale, but firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.

Carbondale Fire received a report around 4:45 about a structure fire a house in RVR, just a quarter mile from the fire department.

Fire crews found a home with smoke coming up from a crawl space, where they found a fire. Neighbors told the crews that lightning had struck the property next door, which knocked two construction workers to the ground.

The two workers were unhurt, and no one was injured in putting out the fire.

“The homeowner took action as soon as he suspected there was a fire and was able to keep the fire contained to one area until firefighters arrived on scene,” said Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, then made sure there was no additional fire in the home. They did an excellent job keeping the fire from spreading. They, along with the homeowner’s fast thinking, prevented the fire from burning throughout the structure,” Goodwin said.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District is investigating the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious. No loss amount has been determined at this time. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.