Man taken into custody Thursday near Glenwood Green apartments

A man was arrested near the Glenwood Green apartments following a reported domestic violence incident Thursday morning, said Lt. Bill Kimminau with the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

Mario Ruiz-Alvarado was charged with felony menacing/domestic violence, obstructing, restraining order violation and possession of schedule four narcotics, Kimminau said.

“He also had an outstanding Garfield County warrant for restraining order violation,” Kimminau added.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“We had a report of a domestic violence incident at the Glenwood Green apartments involving a party that was possibly armed with a handgun,” Kimminau said.

“The subject fled the apartment before our arrival. He was last seen heading up on the hillside south of the apartments. We were able to finally locate him on the hillside.”

Kimminau said Ruiz-Alvarado was not armed with a handgun but was armed with two knives.

“A taser, as well as a bean bag shotgun were deployed to take him into custody,” Kimminau said.

Ruiz-Alvarado was taken into custody at the Garfield County Jail on domestic violence charges.

Neither Ruiz-Alvarado nor officers were injured during the arrest.

