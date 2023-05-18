Meet Resse, the new officer on the block

patrol Corporal Blake Gobbo and his newest partner Reese.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Police Department has been short one very special officer for a year since its K9 officer retired in May 2022.

This month, Glenwood Police announced finding their new hire, an almost 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Reese.

Reese is well trained and already bonded to his new partner, Patrol Cpll Blake Gobbo. And, as long as you are not being actively pursued by officers, Reese loves to be pet. The new officer lives with his partner Gobbo as a member of the family, and enjoys playtime and hanging out with children.

For Reese, being a good officer means listening closely to his partner’s commands, so he knows how to react. Officer Gobbo said that his bond with Reese is one of the most rewarding and special aspects of getting to work with a K9 officer.