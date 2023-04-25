Middle Colorado State of the River meeting slated May 2 in Glenwood Springs

The Colorado River runs through Glenwood Canyon on a chilly morning east of Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Seasonal hydrology outlooks, regional water issues impacting Garfield County communities and how the Colorado River District is working to protect the state’s most precious resource are all slated to be discussed next week.

With Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado Commissioner Becky Mitchell invited to speak, the Middle Colorado State of the River address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 2 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

The state of the river series spills into next month, with meetings slated in Granby on May 22 and Silverthorne on May 23, a Tuesday news release states.

“We’re excited to welcome Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado Commissioner Becky Mitchell to our Middle Colorado State of the River,” Marielle Cowdin, River District director of public relations, said in the release. “As Colorado’s Commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission, she’ll provide a valuable state perspective for West Slope water users on the fast-paced interstate and federal updates concerning the greater Colorado River.”

All State of the River events are free and open to the public. The Middle Colorado program is the sixth in this spring’s nine State of the River events hosted by the River District, the release states. More than 450 people from across the West Slope have already attended similar events in Montrose, Moffat, Routt, Mesa, and Rio Blanco counties.

Glenwood Springs attendees on May 2 will be welcomed with a light dinner and networking session starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program covering Colorado River hydrology, wildfire recovery and resilience, local agriculture and soil health, multi-benefit water projects and funding opportunities.

Participation is free, but space and food are limited, so advanced registration is highly recommended. Visit coloradoriverdistrict.org to learn more about this and other upcoming State of the River meetings.