New superintendent to take over for Garfield 16 School District
A new superintendent has been named for Garfield 16 School District.
The district confirmed Wednesday that Dr. Jennifer Baugh out of a school district in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania is slated to take over for current Garfield 16 Superintendent Brad Ray.
According to district documents, Baugh was superintendent of Lewisburg Area School District from 2020-2022.
Baugh previously was assistant superintendent and director of teaching and learning for Centennial School District in Warminster, Pennsylvania between 2013-2020. Baugh was also supervisor of English, reading, language arts and English as a second language for Pennridge School District in Perkasie, Pennsylvania between 2005-2013.
Baugh has a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education/English from La Salle University in Philadelphia. She also has a Master in Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, as well as a Doctorate’s degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Ray is slated to take over as superintendent for the East Grand School District of Granby in July.
