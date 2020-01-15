Guy “Elliott” Leonard Nov 2, 1953 ~ Jan 7, 2020

Guy “Elliott” November 2, 1953 – Leonard January 7, 2020 Guy “Elliott” Leonard passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rifle on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Elliott was born on November 2, 1953 at North Kingstown, Rhode Island. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; father, Guy Leonard; sister, Chris (Marc Wheeler); brothers, Forrest and Ross, mother-in-law (Char Turek) and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Freer Leonard and father-in-law, Gerald Turek. and JoAnn moved to Rifle, Colorado from Austin, Texas in 1988. He was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed a good game of pool, was an avid fly fisherman, passionate musician and songwriter (Hunter’s Moon and High Mountain Air). He loved playing acoustic guitar and the banjo. He possessed a voice that was deep and soulful that you could listen to for hours. During the years, he enjoyed performing as a member of several bands and/or groups, including the Leonard-Curry Trio, that played music throughout Garfield County and Colorado. Through his music he met many musicians and artists establishing long lasting friendships. He touched the lives of many and was a devoted and compassionate friend. He loved a good party and enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be missed by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. celebration of Elliott’s life will be held at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.