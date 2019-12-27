James M Huff (April 1, 1939–November 23, 2019) | PostIndependent.com

James M Huff (April 1, 1939–November 23, 2019)

Obituaries | December 27, 2019

Jim passed peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, NM. He is survived by his wife Rosi, his life and business partner of 58 years. His 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Jim was a resident of Glenwood Springs for 42 years and loved his life in the mountains. We will miss him and always have fond memories.

