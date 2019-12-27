James M Huff (April 1, 1939–November 23, 2019)
Jim passed peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, NM. He is survived by his wife Rosi, his life and business partner of 58 years. His 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Jim was a resident of Glenwood Springs for 42 years and loved his life in the mountains. We will miss him and always have fond memories.
