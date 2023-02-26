Obituary: Dr. John Traul

Dr. John Traul

October 3, 1939 – January 23, 2023

Dr. John Traul passed away peacefully with his loving wife Theresa at his side on January 23, 2023, at their Oregon home. His health had failed for several years. John enjoyed life and valued his family. He loved a good hunt, fishing, skiing, traveling and friendships. He was never one to pass up an amazing donut bakery.

John was the first child born to John B. and Thelma Traul in Columbus Ohio. He grew up in Bellefontaine, Ohio, graduating from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1961. He graduated from The Ohio State University Dental School in 1965. John voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, completing a dental internship at Wilford Hall Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was transferred to Sembach Air Force base in Germany for a three-year tour of duty. In 1969 the family moved to New York for an orthodontic residency at the Eastman Dental Center. In 1971 he and his wife Gail and children Andrea and John moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado where he established a successful orthodontic practice.

John married Theresa McKee on November 10, 1990. He adopted Nathan, Theresa’s son from a previous marriage and their son Travis was born in 1997. After retiring John remained involved in Glenwood Chamber and Rotary and enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, hiking and golf with Theresa. After moving to Oregon in 2012 John made new friends and joined the Rotary Club and the Veterans of America.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dick, his brothers-in-law Dan Pallos, and Phil Moffitt. He is survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Andrea Traul (husband Ian Carney and grandchildren Gus and Scarlett Carney), sons John Jr, Travis, and Nathan, and sisters Jane Moffit and Susan Pallos.

Celebrations of life will be held in April in Oregon City, OR and later in Glenwood Springs CO. The family would appreciate donations to Do Good Multnomah for benefit of Veterans Village or to Philanthropic Educational Organization P.E.O. Chapter CY mailed c/o Theresa Traul 19039 Pease Road Oregon City, OR 97045