Obituary: Glenn M Rand

Glenn M Rand

Provided Photo

February 10, 1944 – April 26, 2021

Glenn Martin Rand was born on a family farm outside of Dayton, Ohio before living through his childhood years in the Cincinnati area. He attained his PHD in Education in 1969 at University of Cincinnati before eventually doing post-doctoral work at the University of Michigan. Teaching was what Glenn took a professional passion in right behind his lifelong work in photography and photographic technologies. His teaching career spanned all across the USA and internationally for over 50 years. In the late 1970s Glen taught photography and ceramics at CMC in Leadville before developing photography programs in Michigan, Finland, Japan and the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbra, CA. Even right before his death in Jackson, MI. he coached diving for Mason High School in Mason Michigan.

Glenn lived part-time in the Crystal River Valley since 1968 with his wife Sally for over 50 years on the family property near Mt. Sopris. He shared his passion for the fine arts with his family by creating a family ceramics studio in 1969 at his Carbondale home and a darkroom for photography at his Michigan house. Glenn’s photographic works can be found in over 30 permanent museum collections internationally. Beyond his fine art works, Glenn published numerous books on photography education systems. In his last few years he greatly enjoyed traveling the world with his wife (DOD 7/2017) and his two sons, and then a second late life love he found in his last 1.5 years.

Beyond teaching Glenn created a number of businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley over the years. He was one of the original partners in the The Darkroom and developer of the Van Rand Center in Glenwood Springs.

Glenn unfortunately passed in late April due to a number of fast onset medical conditions. He will be greatly missed by his grandkids: Natalee, Asher, Elektra, Simona; sons: Nate and Mike and his at time love Lucy Lee Whiting.