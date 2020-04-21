Obituary: Harold Hoffmeister

Harold Hoffmeister

1936 – 2020

Harold “Hoff” Hoffmeister Jr. Age 83 passed away April 16, 2020, after a long fight with cancer, at his home with his wife, many of his children and grandchildren present.

Hoff was born Oct 29, 1936 to Harold and Marjorie (Hagerman) Hoffmeister in Arlington, MN.

He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1955. He was Athlete of the Year in 1955 as he played and was captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams. Hoff was also President of the Athletic Association. He married his high school sweetheart, Deanna (Pehrson) on November 23, 1955.

Hoff worked for Bell Telephone Company for 45 years. While working in California for Pacific Telephone, he was the installer, with his office on Stanford U Campus for the married student’s housing.

All of his life he loved his children and grandchildren and was very involved in their lives i.e. sports, theatre and music. Hoff was a Webelos Scout leader and created a teen center for troubled teens. He was also a member of the Elks Club.

We will remember Hoff as a quiet, kind man with a wonderful sense of humor.

Hoff is survived by his high school sweetheart, Deanna, wife of 65 years; seven children Jon (Allison), Jody (Sebrina), Jeff, Tami (Warren) Hays, Jamie (Michelle), Jerry (Kris) and Theresa (Armondo) Rivera; twenty grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Hoff was preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis (Richard) Rud, two nephews Steve and Jay Rud and a great grandson Michael Hoffmeister.

Service will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church on Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a virtual streaming on Facebook at Sunday Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date at Rosebud Cemetery, Glenwood Springs.