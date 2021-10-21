Obituary: Jim Schumacher

Jim Schumacher

Provided Photo

April 9, 1948 – September 29, 2021

Devoted husband, Dad and Grandpa. A true patriot. Jim was born in Mishawaka, IN to Paul and Helen Schumacher. He was an honest, hard working and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and always made time to put them first. He was a strong pillar in our family and a role model for all men. He was a great outdoorsman and gave you a handshake you couldn’t forget. He was degreed in Architectural Engineering and an adjunct professor at IVY Tech College in Indiana. He invented the Castaway Bobber for fishing and received a patent for the bobber. He handmade each and every one. He was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. More recently he was known as the Ace Hardware man in Carbondale, CO. He loved being known as the “Screen Guy”. He was amazingly innovative, could fix anything and was always cheerful and helpful to all. He leaves behind many, many family members and friends who admired him. He left an impression on everyone who meet him and leaves a void in those who knew him well. There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct 23rd between 2-4 PM at Miner’s Park in Carbondale, CO. Memorial contributions maybe made to the Jim Schumacher Memorial Account at Alpine Bank in Carbondale, CO. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years Kathy, daughter Elizabeth of Avon, CO, son Matthew and his wife Aftin of Redstone, CO, and son Andrew of Carbondale, CO. He is also survived by five grandchildren Alivia, Mack, Asher, Wyatt and Mylo.