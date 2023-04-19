Obituary: John Downing
August 15, 1927 – March 16, 2023
John Stuart Downing
Passed away at his home in Rifle, Colorado on March 16, 2023. John was born on August 15, 1927 in Boulder, Colorado to Roderick and Helen Knight Downing. John attended Boulder High School where he excelled in sports. He attended the University of Colorado for two years where he played football. He served in the US Army shortly after WWII. It was at Boulder High that he met the love of his life, Neva Joyce Jackson. They were married on March 25, 1948 in Glendale, California.
John was a partner at Architectural Building Systems in Denver for twenty years. He was a longtime resident of Broomfield, Colorado where he was active in youth football and baseball programs. He was an avid fan of the Broncos, the Rockies and the CU Buffaloes. He retired in 1973 and moved to the Painted Pitchfork Ranch in Rifle, where he and Neva raised Paint and Quarter Horses for forty-eight years.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Neva, and his brother, Jim.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce, his children, George (Becky), Carolyn Miller (Rod), and John II (Debbie), six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a burial with family members only, to be followed this summer by a Celebration of Life.
