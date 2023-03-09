Obituary: Myka Yellico

Myka Yellico

Provided Photo

January 3, 1973 – March 2, 2023

Myka was born January 3, 1973 in Glenwood Springs to Debbie and Toby Guccini. She was the first baby born in Glenwood that year. Myka was raised in Glenwood Springs surrounded by love and attention as both sets of grandparents (Bill and Donna Guccini; Thomas B. and Jean Williams), as well as her many aunts and uncles living in the area at that time.

Myka enjoyed a typical small town upbringing, developing lasting friendships with the other “Glenwood kids” in her grade. As a high schooler, Myka was well liked by all and was often described as the “life of the party”. She did well in school, and even better in sports, earning trips to the State Track meet her Freshman and Sophomore years, as well as All Conference honors in Volleyball.

Myka’s college journey was anything but typical as she started at Mesa State University in Grand Junction and graduated from Metro State University in Denver, earning credits with a few stops along the way at CMC, Montana State University, and the University of Colorado. She graduated in May of 1997 with a degree in Speech Pathology.

During that time in the summer of 1993, Myka met Jim Yellico at Strawberry Park in Glenwood Springs. The two have been inseparable ever since, and along the way were married in February of 1998 at the Hotel Colorado. It wasn’t long until they decided the small town upbringing they both enjoyed was something they valued and wanted for their own children.

Myka’s work life began at Mountain Valley Developmental Services in the Children’s Program. She went on to own Myka’s Toy Shack in Basalt and Glenwood, run Johnson’s Park Mini Golf, and excelled as a Special Education Secretary at Glenwood Springs High School. As a homemaker, Myka had a gift for interior design, and along with her husband enjoyed working in and around real estate.

During all of that work, Myka was a mom first and foremost. She was involved in all of their grade school events, never missed a performance or sporting event from youth through High School, and made sure to love them every step of the way. She was the master of the “road trip”, and fitting 6 people into spaces meant for 2 or 3. Regardless of financial ability, she made sure her family went somewhere for Spring Break and Summer Vacation.

In 2010 Myka’s battle with brain cancer began. She proceeded to inspire and impact all that knew her as she thrived for 12.5 years for a diagnosis that predicted 3-5 years life expectancy. Myka was so strong, and seemingly fearless as she lived. She never looked for pity, and more often than not most people didn’t even know cancer was a part of her journey.

Through it all, her faith and hope in Jesus provided the strength for which she became known. She was an active member in her church, and a behind the scenes supporter of so many people in need. Never seeking recognition, just doing what was in her heart. Without even trying she is leaving a legacy of selfless dedication to looking out for others.

Myka is survived by her husband, Jim; her mother, Debbie Guccini (Williams); her brother, TJ Guccini and wife Jackie of Midland, TX; her sons Mason Yellico (25) and wife Lauren (Howell), and Sayre Yellico (15); her daughters Elle Yellico (22) and Hadley Yellico (21); her mother in law, Sue Yellico; her sisters in law Missy Sickels and husband Kodi, and Kristi Rathbun and husband Rob; her brother in law Mike Yellico and wife Emma; her eight nephews and nieces (Colton, Max, Brooks, Spencer, Evelyn, Brecken, Ashlyn, and Chap). She was preceded in death by her father Toby Guccini, and father-in-law Geno Yellico.

Memorial Contributions can be made in honor of Myka Yellico to Northwestern Colorado Youth for Christ at http://www.nwcyfc.org .

Memorial Services will be held at noon (12p.m.) Saturday, March 18, at Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154 in Glenwood Springs, with a dessert reception at the church immediately following the service.