Photo story: Silt’s Hannah Barbata an all-around show lady at Garfield Co. Fair
Born in St. Louis but raised in Colorado, Hannah Barbata started 4-H six years ago as a way to make new friends. She started with rabbits, and this year has animal entries for rabbit, poultry, and goat.
All of the animals were raised under her care. Beyond 4-H, Barbata is involved in many service projects, including quilting, leadership, archery and muzzle loading. She is the treasurer on the county 4-H Council and started her own cake-decorating business.
“I like being busy. It keeps me occupied,” she said. “I like doing 4-H, because I love taking care of animals and having my own responsibility.”
Many months ago, Barbata had to leave a friend’s house late in the night as her goats were being born.
“I sometimes don’t have time for friends, because I have to take care of my animals,” Barbata said. “But I’m okay with that.”
As of Tuesday afternoon Barbata had won overall grand champion in rabbit, two grand championships and one reserve grand champion in poultry.
