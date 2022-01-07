PHOTOS: 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day
Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain on a warm, blue-bird sky day on Friday. All proceeds raised during the annual event hosted by Sunlight benefited the United Way Battlement to the Bells nonprofit. The theme of this year’s event was Hereos and Villians.
