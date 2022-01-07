 PHOTOS: 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain on a warm, blue-bird sky day on Friday. All proceeds raised during the annual event hosted by Sunlight benefited the United Way Battlement to the Bells nonprofit. The theme of this year’s event was Hereos and Villians.

Skiers and snowboarders gear up in the parking lot for a day at Sunlight Mountain for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young skier flies down a steep slope at Sunlight Mountain during Friday's 37th Skier Appreciation Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Skiers and snowboarders wait in the lift line at the base of Sunlight Mountain for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A skier zips down to the slopes to the lift during Friday's 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Sunlight Mountain hosted the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day to benefit United Way Battlement to the Bells on Friday, Jan. 7th.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
10-year-old Jack Brandes competes in the donut eating contest on the deck at Sunlight Mountain during Friday's 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Skiers and snowboarders wait in the lift line at the base of Sunlight Mountain for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of skiers head up on the lift at Sunlight Mountain on Friday for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Kids compete in a donut eating contest on the deck of the lodge at Sunlight Mountain for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
10-year-old Carson Stott competes in and wins the donut eating contest during Friday's 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A pair of snowboarders hang out and enjoy the sunshine at Sunlight Mountain during Friday's 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A trio of young skiers head up on the lift at Sunlight Mountain for Friday's 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local

PHOTOS: 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day

Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 37th annual Skier Appreciation Day at Sunlight Mountain on a warm, blue-bird sky day on Friday. All proceeds raised during the annual event hosted by Sunlight benefited…

See more