PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 graduation

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

A Yampah Mountain High School graduate looks to her family before receiving her diploma at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 2020 Yampah Mountain High School graduate smiles for a photo before the start of the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
People decorate their cars before the start of the drive-in graduation ceremony for the Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A trio of Yampah Mountain High School 2020 graduates stand for a photo before the start of the drive-in graduation ceremony Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A pair of Yampah Mountain High School 2020 graduates stand for a photo before the start of the drive-in graduation ceremony Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 graduate is embraced by family before the start of the drive-in ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 graduate hangs out with friends before the start of the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 2020 Yampah Mountain High School graduate arrives in style to the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate laughs during a speech by her advisor before receiving her diploma at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate listens in as her advisor says a few words about her at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A young supporter cheers for a graduate at the Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate waits in line at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate listens in as her advisor says a few words about her at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate looks to her family before recieving her diploma at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate waits in line at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate receives a special graduation cord at the drive-in ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain high School graduate reacts to supporters during the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain high School graduate reacts to supporters during the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 2020 Yampah Mountain High School graduate and his dog listen in as his advisor says a few words during the drive-in ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Yampah Mountain High School graduate performs a trick on his skateboard just before receiving his diploma at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 2020 Yampah Mountain High School graduate bows for the crowd at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A 2020 Yampah Mountain High School graduate yells in support of a fellow graduate at the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Local

PHOTOS: Yampah Mountain High School class of 2020 graduation

|

“You have all demonstrated through your grit, perseverance and sheer determination to have weathered the storms that have come your way. And, goodness knows you have weathered the most unusual of storms to get to this very day…” — Yampah Mountain High School commencement speaker Diana Andrews

